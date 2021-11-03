Councillors question safety of moving homeless Londoners to remote golf courses

Narrow shoulders, poor lighting, and no sidewalks or bike lanes.

On Tuesday, the rural roads to Fanshawe Golf Course and the former River Road Golf Course were the focus of safety concerns raised by city councillors on the Community and Protective Services Committee (CAP).

“I think it could have risk for those residents to put them in that location because there is no infrastructure, no sidewalks,” said Councillor Mo Salih. “It’s going to be dark out and not safe.”

Currently, about 120 people are living ‘unsheltered’ in tents or makeshift shelters in London.

The Winter Response for Unsheltered Individuals has three elements:

Drop-in Spaces (0-8 hrs) Stabilization Spaces (24-72 hrs) Winter Shelter (up to 4 months)

Two temporary winter shelters housing 30-35 people each will be located at remote municipal golf courses.

“People will have a choice whether or not they utilize these sites,” explained Councillor Shawn Lewis. “No one is being forced to go to the golf course at the edge of the city.”

The response has evolved significantly since last winter when core area locations on York Street and Elizabeth Street offered residents little privacy and attracted uninvited guests.

“We need to continually make these changes, and continually try new things, and continually try to look outside the box,” observed Councillor John Fyfe-Millar.

Atlohsa Family Healing Services will operate the shelter for indigenous people in trailers at the former River Road Golf Course near Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

A rapid rehousing shelter for 30-35 people will also utilize construction trailers and the clubhouse at Fanshawe Golf Course in the city’s northeast corner.

City staff confirmed to the CAPS committee that a shuttle service will be in place, and that services and resources will be brought to the golf course locations.

“I am concerned about the mobility of the people from the sites to the city because people are going to have to make those trips,” admitted Councillor Jesse Helmer. “but I am confident that we can work that out.

Most of the committee agreed voting 5-1, Salih opposed, to recommend council approve the winter response plan.

Councillor Maureen Cassidy emphasized the urgency to act as cold weather arrives.

“We have to get people under a roof, out of the elements, and safe from those who do them harm, so I am willing to give this a try.”

The $1.9 million winter response is funded by the provincial and federal governments.

Council will make a final decision November 16.