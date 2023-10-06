Councillors slam Surrey mayor, claim she's intentionally delaying police transition

Multiple Surrey city councillors are calling out Mayor Brenda Locke, claiming she's intentionally stalling the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

"When you receive a ministerial order from the province, it means do it," said Coun. Doug Elford.

Elford and fellow councillor Mandeep Nagra released a two-page letter Friday morning scolding Locke for her role in handling the policing transition from the Surrey RCMP detachment to the municipal SPS.

"It is evident that Mayor Locke's actions are driven by pettiness and vindictiveness rather than the best interests of Surrey taxpayers," read part of the letter.

Elford doubled down on his comments when speaking with CTV News.

"To me, it just seems like there's this attempt to drag this out as long as they can," said Elford. "At this point, it's step up or step down."

Coun. Linda Annis also released a letter Friday morning with a similar tone.

"Enough is enough," said Annis, adding that she believes Locke's inaction is costing Surrey taxpayers millions of dollars. "She needs to get the province, the federal government, the Surrey Police Service, the RCMP all in one room and get this figured out. Get a plan done."

The outrage from councillors stems from a leaked letter from B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety that also accused Locke of stalling the transition, which was formally approved by the solicitor general last summer.

Locke campaigned to keep the RCMP as the city's police of jurisdiction and has expressed disappointed in the province's decision.

Coun. Pardeep Kooner defended the mayor's actions.

"I do not agree with the comments that they made. I thought they were in appropriate," said Kooner. "I can whole heartedly agree that Mayor Locke is handling everything appropriately."

Kooner believes the province is using Locke as a scapegoat for its own lack of a plan.

Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s minister of public safety and solicitor general, told CTV News that legislation will be introduced this fall to help speed up the transition process and to ensure any future transitions will be completed without any similar issues.