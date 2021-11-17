Councillors urged to reject OC Transpo fare hike

With OC Transpo's budget up for debate at transit commission today, advocates are urging members to reject a proposed fare increase.

The draft transit budget includes a proposed 2.5 per cent fare increase, which would bring the cost of a single fare using a Presto card to $3.70 and a monthly pass to $125.50.

“If our city’s goal is to get transit riders to come back to the system post-pandemic, they are failing,” Kari Glynes Elliott of Ottawa Transit Riders said in a news release Tuesday.

“We already have some of the highest fares in all of North America, does our transit commission really think making it more unaffordable will draw more people back to it?”

When the city’s draft budget was unveiled two weeks ago, Mayor Jim Watson said the fare increase was justified given rising inflation.

"If we're to improve the system and increase the capacity of bus service and train service, we need to keep up with inflation,” he said. “The 2.5 per cent is under the rate of inflation.”

And Coun. Allan Hubley, the transit commission’s chair, says the fare increase is necessary to improve the transit system.

"What we're using it for is to invest in system, to make it more reliable and more user friendly," he said.

"That's what increased fares do. If we want to move away from increasing fares, we have to find other sources of funding to achieve our long-term plan," he said.

The city is offering free transit in December in light of the nearly two-month LRT shutdown this fall. But transit advocates say the offer rings hollow with fares set to increase the following month.

“We support free transit not just for one month, but all twelve,” said Donald Swartz of Free Transit Ottawa. “For people who ride transit every day, free transit isn’t just a cynical gimmick but could eliminate having to choose between affording groceries or paying for rent.”

Fare increase could be delayed

Even if the fare increase does pass the commission Wednesday, it could be delayed.

Coun. Allan Hubley, the chair of the Transit Commission, says plans to introduce a motion that would see a planned fare increase delayed beyond Jan. 1.

It would instead kick in one month after the LRT has the full complement of 15 trains running.

City officials say they hope full service will be in effect by mid-December.

That would mean the fare increase could be delayed until at least mid-January.

Commission to vote on providing free transit passes to shelter clients

The commission will also discuss a motion from Coun. Catherine McKenney, to approve a plan that would provide weekly or monthly transit passes to local shelters to distribute to clients as they see fit.

The motion came about because of a working group within the transit commission to discuss the fare structure of OC Transpo with an aim at reducing financial barriers to accessing the transit system.

"The working group members agree that increased access to transit services for emergency shelter clients provides a benefit not only to people experiencing homelessness but also to the City as a whole," the motion states.

Some delays on LRT Tuesday

The commission meeting also comes a day after the first hiccup for LRT since partial service returned on Friday.

A stopped train at Bayview Station caused some delays for Tuesday afternoon commuters. Normal service resumed just after 4:30 p.m.