Countdown to the Junos begins in the capital city

Juno celebrations are officially underway in Edmonton.

Thursday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi proclaimed March 9 to 13, 2023, as JUNO Week.

"The Junos are here, we've made it," said Renee Williams, co-chair of the Edmonton 2023 Junos Host Committee. "After 19 long years they're back in Edmonton and we're so excited to be able to showcase our destination and the vibrant music scene that we have to those visiting and to residents."

Preparations leading up to this week started 18 months ago, Williams added, but the journey to securing the actual event started six years ago.

"It took a while, but I think what we've recognized through all of this is, events like this are so critical to Edmonton and its vibrancy and to put us on the Canadian stage," she said. "So, I think going forward we're not going to wait another 19 years.

"We're going to see the Junos back a lot sooner."

The celebrations kicked off at City Hall with live performances from local music groups and Metis and Cree dancers, and Sohi announced the temporary renaming of 104 Street to Juno Way.

The Edmonton Public Library also announced the launch of the Musician in Residence Initiative in partnership with Alberta Music. The program will see a local musician in-residence provide support to other artists, host classes and events, and act as a lead curator and jury member for the EPL's Capital City Records.

"As a music lover myself, I know that music is such a powerful tool," said Tania Way, EPL executive director of service design. "We are eager to see the influence the Musician in Residence will have on our thriving music scene."

The Together YEG concert, organized by the Edmonton JUNO 2023 Host Committee, was planned for later in the evening at Soho, located on 114 Street and Jasper Avenue. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the MusiCounts charity.

And, at The Starlight Room, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce and Explore Edmonton organized a Jump into Juno Week event for the business community to come together and recognize the awards and how the impact of hosting on the Edmonton economy.

"Being downtown right now, the hotels are filling up, people are coming into town, people are coming downtown to experience it," said Dan St. Pierre, Explore Edmonton strategic communications director. "It's electric.

"This is the vibe that we want back in our downtown core."

A full list of Juno events in Edmonton can be found here.