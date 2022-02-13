Counter-protesters block convoy vehicles on Ottawa streets
Residents frustrated with the 17-day "Freedom Convoy" occupation in downtown Ottawa took to the streets on Sunday, blocking vehicle convoys from joining hundreds of trucks, vehicles and people on Parliament Hill.
