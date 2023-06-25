Counter-protesters push back against rally over Pride Month events in Calgary schools

A large group of counter-protesters pushed back against a rally protesting Pride Month events in Alberta public schools Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered outside city hall Saturday night in a gathering organized by the Facebook group YYC Muslims to protest what one participant called "ideology LGBTQ" in the education system.

"Keep this ideology LGBTQ out of education system," said protester Manal Wahab. "Do not impose it on young children who do not know differentiation of what's right and wrong."

YYC Muslims said they were standing together as parents and students from all faiths and races, to send a message that they love everyone and respect their choices, but want schools to leave parents to teach what they call "special values."

The group was met by a large gathering of counter protesters who support the LGBTQ2S+ community who demonstrated nearby.

"The design is to upset queer people and interfere with the rights of Canadian citizens under the Charter so it is of course upsetting," said counter-protester James Demers. "But love is bigger that.

"The queer community has fought against scarier things."

It was the second weekend of public protests by YYC Muslims, who also protested last Friday night.

Calgary police officers were on-scene during the demonstration.