Counterfeit Canadian currency identified in Collingwood

Provincial police are warning businesses of counterfeit Canadian currency in Collingwood.

OPP say they have received five reports of counterfeit money, which has been used in the Collingwood area over the past two days.

The fake currency is disguised as $50 dollar bills, which have been used for in-store purchases.

Police say the Bank of Canada website offers information on how to identify a counterfeit bill.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.