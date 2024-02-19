Counterfeit money leads to charges for Wallaceburg man

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg man after police say he had fake money.

At 8:10 p.m. Sunday, officers on patrol located the man on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

Officers say they confirmed the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant resulting from a Feb. 15 investigation.

The 35-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit money and uttering counterfeit money. He was released with a future court date of March 11, 2024.