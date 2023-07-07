iHeartRadio

Counterfeit money used at Chatham convenience store: police


Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police say a woman attempted to make a purchase at a local convenience store in Chatham with counterfeit money.

The worker kept the money and contacted the police.

A woman was located outside of the store. She was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and eventually released.

The woman was charged with Possession of Counterfeit money and utter counterfeit money with a future court date of August 21.

