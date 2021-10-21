Counting steps to help Sudbury seniors

Since 2016, Lasalle Secondary School and Finlandia Village retirement community in Sudbury have partnered to get both youth and seniors moving all while raising important funds. This year instead of having the 5th annual SISU family walk from the high school to the retirement community, event organizers decided to put on a walkathon that will see students trek around Australia virtually.

"It worked into hitting a target of hitting 10,000 steps for everybody, and so the shift from doing the walk to Finlandia where we had people on a day. Now we’re looking at getting habits into people, not just one day, now it’s a lifestyle change,” Matt Cootes, a teacher at the participating Sudbury high school.

This year’s goal is to raise more than $10,000 to support a greenhouse at Finlandia Village to cultivate food and herbs for the residents. Some 550 competitors hope to accumulate 14 million steps by Nov. 5. Participants will monitor their progress using pedometers provided by event partner Sling Choker Manufacturing.

"At Lasalle Secondary School, we are committed to promoting lifelong health and wellness for all," says Principal Maureen McNamara. "We also take pride in supporting our seniors, sustainability and the community in which we live. We invite the public to join our students and staff as we journey around Australia and raise funds to enhance the quality of life for residents at Finlandia Village."

The steps don’t just have to come from walking, participants can do whatever they want as long as they get their bodies moving.

"Doesn’t matter what kind of event it is, it could be a sport, it could be just walking, it could be recreational, doesn’t matter just as fun and just to participate and help out the community," said Grade 10 student Zidain Allen.

In previous years, the event has supported the development of walking trails throughout the retirement community and contributed funds towards the gym.

