Country artist Lee Brice to perform at Calgary's 2023 Badlands Music Festival
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Country artist Lee Brice will perform in Calgary this summer at the 2023 Badlands Music Festival.
The 10-day event coincides with the Calgary Stampede, running July 6- 16.
Brice, known for his singles, One of Them Girls and Hard to Love will take the stage at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
Tickets go on sale on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
Other artists confirmed to perform this year include Canadian dance duo Loud Luxury and dubstep DJ Skrillex.
This year, the Badlands festival tent will be located at 725 Ninth Ave. S.W.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by �� Badlands Music Festival �� (@badlandsmusicfest)
