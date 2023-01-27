Country Music Alberta Awards coming to Calgary for 2023

The 2023 Country Music Alberta Awards will be held in Calgary this spring, marking the first time the event has ever been held in the city.

The 12th annual CMAB Awards will take place at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on April 1 and 2.

The awards serve as an opportunity for music industry professionals from across the province to connect and for fans to hear live performances from some of their favourite Alberta artists.

This year, officials say the CMAB Awards weekend will be bigger and better than ever before.

"This is an opportunity for the country music fans in Calgary to experience our homegrown talent in-person through a variety of public-facing events over the first weekend of April," said Bill Hanson, CMAB board member, in a news release.

Past CMAB Awards winner and Bobby Wills says the annual provincial music awards are helping to build up some of the most dynamic up-and-coming acts in the Canadian country music scene.

"Calgary and country music have long been synonymous," Wills said.

"Hosting the 2023 Country Music Alberta Awards at the Grey Eagle feels like a coming home party in so many ways, and my label team and I are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this amazing event."

In total, 23 awards will be handed out to Alberta music industry professionals at a star-studded gala in on April 2.

The 12th annual CMAB Awards nominee announcement will take place at 6 p.m. MST on Feb. 7 via Facebook Live.