Country music legend buys Nova Scotia church

Canada’s first lady of country music now owns her hometown church.

Country music artist Carroll Baker grew up in the community of Port Medway. A regular at the Port Medway Baptist Church.

Baker recently purchased the property and transformed it in the process.

The Carroll Baker Mem'ries Centre is set to open to the public this weekend, and the country star says she hopes the building will bring as much joy to others as it has to her.

“You’re getting basically a free show,” she said. “It’s a great place, not just because my things are in here, but because the building is so important.”

Baker describes the location as her own “memorabilia centre,” with three gold albums and awards from across the globe on display for visitors to see.

“There’s a lot of history to this church,” Baker said.

This weekend’s grand opening, which is free to the public, will also see vinyl collector albums for sale. In the future, Baker says she would love to see Christmas concerts held in the church.

More information about this weekend’s grand opening of the Carroll Baker Memories Centre is available online.

And for fans of Baker’s music, she is set to tease a Christmas tour across the Maritimes, with details to come at a later date.