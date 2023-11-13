Country singer Russell Dickerson announced for Caesars Windsor

Country pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson is booked to perform at Caesars Windsor in March.

Dickerson will take the Colosseum stage as part of his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour on Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

The Tennessee native is the first artist to release four consecutive career-starting singles that reached Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Luke Combs. He also joins Luke Combs as the second solo artist and fourth act overall to have four or more singles reach Number One on the Country Airplay chart since its inception decades ago.

Those chart-topping singles include “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing,” and “Love You Like I Used To.”

Dickerson’s first two albums, Yours and Southern Symphony amount to streaming numbers of 2.2 billion and counting and have led to tours with Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Kane Brown. His third record, the self-titled Russell Dickerson was released in 2022 and features “She Likes It,” which has been certified Gold.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, Nov. 17. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10am on Wednesday, Nov. 15. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.