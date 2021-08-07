Country star Brett Kissel headlines Burl's Creek festival

After a year with live music set aside due to the pandemic, concerts have returned to Burl's Creek.

The 'Endless Summer Series' is in its second week at Burl's Creek. Republic Live, the same company that is behind the popular Boots & Hearts Music Festival, is spearheading the event.

"Not having [people] for two years and watching them come through the gates, build their tents, smiling faces and seeing friends that they haven't seen in so long, we're so lucky to have them back at Burl's Creek," says Brooke Dunford, a talent buyer for Republic Live.

Saturday's concert includes popular country music star Brett Kissel, who calls the energy in the air indescribable.

"So during my soundcheck, I'm up there looking at this empty field that is about to be full with thousands of people, and I'm thinking to myself, this is everything that we've all missed," Kissel says to CTV News. "Me as an entertainer, and everybody in that crowd, we're all here for a common goal to be distracted from what's going on in the world."

It's not just stars that have missed live concerts. Zane Van Koek is a production crew chief and says it's great to be back doing what he loves.

"I've been doing this since I was 16 years old, and when you know nothing else, and that's taken away from you," Van Hoek says. "Coming back to it, a lot of emotion comes with it, and it means a lot to a lot of us on all fronts."

The event will continue on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 with Canadian rock groups Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and The Trews.

For more information, you can click here.