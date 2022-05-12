Country Thunder Festival moves to Fort Calgary for 2022 event

Country Thunder has a new home.

The popular August country music festival announced Thursday that it's moving to Fort Calgary, in Calgary's East Village,

The new location will locate the festival comfortably between the National Music Centre, home of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and Inglewood.

This year's festival scheduled for Aug. 19-21, features Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice and many others, including Alberta acts High Valley and Mackenzie Porter

Since its 2016 debut, Country Thunder has been held at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

WE'RE MOVING! We're so excited to be relocating to @fortcalgary this year, bringing the hottest country artists to the heart of Calgary. Get your tickets to Country Thunder Alberta now: https://t.co/4K2Kyw1ZPp pic.twitter.com/ECBeM3nZGA