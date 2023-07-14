Country Thunder underway at Craven, Platinum experience area expanded
As Country Thunder continues its celebrations, fans and organizers are enjoying the experience.
Megan Benoit, digital manager of Country Thunder, said there are new features this year, including the expansion of the Platinum experience area.
“It's our Craven show lounge so there's going to be a songwriter showcase in there as well as some fun activations, we've got a hypnotist in there.“
For new and experienced guests, the experience is enjoyable.
“Good time with good people,” said Keen Bresuh, a guest of the festival.
Benoit said a lot goes into the preparation for the event and is happy with how everything is turning out.
“Our site crew did a really great job laying some new sod, we've got some new activations out there,” she said. “Everything came together really well for us this year.”
Friday’s headliner will be John Pardi, who will take the stage at 10:30 p.m.
The music will start at 5:30 p.m. with Hailey Whitters, Parmalee, and Midland performing before Pardi.
