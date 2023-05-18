County mayors chime in as Stellantis stalemate continues

As the province and federal government spar over who will pay for the Nextstar Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Plant in Windsor, the topic has not gone unnoticed by county mayors.

“I'm certainly concerned,” said Hilda MacDonald, mayor of Leamington and Windsor Essex County warden.

MacDonald is not the only mayor feeling uneasy about the stalemate that continues.

“When it comes to housing and development there were things that were really driving us over the next few years, so I think it's something we should all be a little concerned about at this time,” said LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Stellantis wants the feds to live up to a promise to match support in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, like they did for Volkswagen in St. Thomas.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said he has faith things will work out.

“They were all smiling when they signed on the dotted line on that particular agreement. Obviously things have changed with the IRA,” said McNamara who feels there's too much at stake and a deal to satisfy the IRA will be negotiated.

“It's no different than an employer and an employee negotiating a contract. At the end of the day, guess what. They all get back to work,” McNamara said.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy is doing her best to stay calm, “I'm trying not to panic because I'm hoping it's going to be worked out. Sometimes there's these created crises.”

In the meantime, many of the county’s mayors said they will continue getting ready for the future.

“I'm gonna trust the process,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “At the end of the day, we gotta just push to be ready. Conversation with our residents. Conversations with our local leaders and community groups.”

In early June, County Council will start working on a strategic plan for the region and preparing for industry is part of that plan.

MacDonald said County Council will support the City of Windsor during the stalemate.

“Support the city. Support the region. Absolutely. Whatever it takes. If we need to go to Ottawa we'll go to Ottawa. Whatever our friends and neighbours need from us we're there for them,” said MacDonald.