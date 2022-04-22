County of Essex terminates emergency declaration

The County of Essex has officially terminated the Declaration of Emergency that has been in place for over two years.

Warden Gary McNamara enacted the declaration on March 22, 2020 in response to COVID-19 and rising water levels in the Great Lakes basin.

The Declaration of Emergency ended at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022.

“While we are no longer in a declared state of emergency in response to the pandemic, it is imperative that none of us let our guard down because COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community and it is likely to do so for the foreseeable future,” said McNamara.

McNamara said he wants residents to still be mindful of public health recommendations.

“Please, continue to make smart, selfless decisions when it comes to protecting yourself and your community from the transmission of COVID-19 and please continue to support the local businesses who have struggled beneath the burden of pandemic restrictions,” said McNamara.

McNamara thanked Essex County staff and residents for their patience and cooperation over the course of the pandemic and for abiding by public health restrictions designed to keep themselves, their families and their community safe.

The Essex County Civic Centre will reopen to the public on Monday, May 2, 2022.