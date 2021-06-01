County of Essex to celebrate Bike Month with photo contest

The County of Essex wants regular trail users to take snapshots of their adventures for a chance to win prizes.

To mark Bike Month and celebrate the county’s trails and pathways users of the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS) are invited to take part in a month-long photo contest.

“Our trail system has enjoyed increased usage during this pandemic because it allows residents to get fresh air and exercise while still following social distancing protocols,” said Diana Radulescu, CWATS Active Transportation Coordinator. “We are fortunate in Essex County to have so many recreational opportunities and we hope this campaign encourages residents to get outdoors and get active while staying safe.”

Whether walking, jogging, cycling or using the Greenway, active transportation users can share their photos on social media using the hashtag #CWATS or upload them using an online submission form on the County of Essex website.

The photos will then be shared on the CWATS and County of Essex social media and will be used to promote the active transportation network.

Each photo will be used as one entry part of a random draw to win prizes such as bike locks and helmets.

The CWATS network spans about 400 km across all municipalities in Essex County and links to trails in Windsor and Chatham-Kent. The network of trails is slated to be expanded to reach about 800 km over the next 15 years.

All photo contest participants are reminded to abide by all public health guidelines while using the trails.