County of Simcoe receives $25,000 grant to enhance virtual options at long-term care homes

The County of Simcoe has received a $25,000 grant to enhance virtual programming for residents in a number of long-term care homes.

The County was awarded a grant through the 'New Horizons for Seniors' program, which provides funding for projects to improve seniors' lives.

"Our long-term care and seniors services residents have and continue to​ face many changes, including being isolated from their loved ones in order to keep residents and staff safe," said Warden George Cornell in a press release.

In March, long-term care homes across Simcoe County began looking for donations of Smart TVs and tablets to enhance virtual programming for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, community members have donated electronics, offering a means for seniors to connect virtually with family and friends.

The grant will be used to purchase TVs and tablets for seniors living in Sunset Village, Simcoe Village, Georgian Village and Trillium Manor.