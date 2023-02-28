County of Simcoe runs virtual job fair for local job seekers
The County of Simcoe is providing job seekers within the region the opportunity to meet with potential employers through a virtual job fair on Tuesday.
According to the County, the online fair s a collaboration between the City of Barrie and the City of Orillia.
The virtual interactive experience will allow job seekers to sign up for positions of interest in multiple fields.
Recent findings from the County of Simcoe show that in December of 2022, there were 9,073 active job openings within the region with that number remaining consistent into 2023.
During the job fair, 24 local employers will be taking part to offer prospective hires information about their businesses and the roles needed for hire, with many of the roles ranging, including opportunities to work in health care, manufacturers, municipalities, and the restaurant industry.
The one-day event is free; however, registration is required with limited space available. Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up online.
