County of Simcoe's agritourism toolkit guides farmers into becoming successful entrepreneurs

The County of Simcoe is paving the way for next-generation farmers with its agritourism program, helping transition existing businesses into creative and successful initiatives.

Several months ago, the County launched an Agritourism Toolkit that breaks down the planning, zoning, bylaw information, marketing and development of creating an agritourism business.

"A lot of people would be interested in getting into farming and doing agritourism, they're not necessarily a farmer, and a farmer isn't necessarily an entrepreneur either," said Simcoe Economic Development Officer Ruth Walker Scott.

The County believes it is positioned to be an agritourism hub, calling it the Greater Toronto Area's best rural neighbour with a wealth of generational farms.

"The tourism aspect has really changed our business over the decades quite a bit. It ties in with that shopping experience. You come out to Fernwood Farms, we're buying fresh and local produce, plus we have some entertainment," said Fernwood Farms and Market owner Kevin Ward.

For many, success is found through trial and error and learning to maximize seasonal windows and capitalize on the social media era.

The Purple Hill Lavender Farm in Creemore was just empty land and horses before they started growing lavender, so owner Jessica Ridding said she sees the value in a resource like the County's new toolkit.

"When we started out in 2016, we knew nothing about growing lavender, so we've learned so much just about farming in general as well as the agritourism business," said Ridding. "We've added our evening picnic series, micro weddings, different types of things that people can really enjoy as part of the farm experience."

While many farmers say tourism is rewarding, they understand why others don't want to open their properties to the public.

"What are the insurance implications to that decision? Are you going to put your name and your business out there 24/7, possibly for criticism?" asked Ward.

The County says its agritourism program will help ensure future farmers and those interested in moving to rural areas have an opportunity to use their land in new and innovative ways.