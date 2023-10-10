County of Simcoe unveils new response plan to support homeless community this winter
The County of Simcoe is unveiling a new plan to support those without a place to call home this winter.
The homeless winter response plan includes new features, like real-time data showing overnight usage and bed capacity in shelter systems across the County, plus a motel voucher program that can be accessed by anyone in need starting Friday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
"We recognize the need for additional supports throughout the winter months to ensure that no one is left out in the cold who is seeking a space indoors," said Mina Fayez-Bahgat, County of Simcoe general manager of community and social services..
The County's winter response plan outlines support for winter warming centres to be open seven days a week, additional mobile response outreach teams, and the addition of 107 shelter beds.
Council will officially give the green light to the plan at the next council meeting in two weeks.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skidThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.
-
Calgary Flames Foundation phasing in 50/50 program additions this seasonThe next time you catch a Flames game, maybe you'll want to pick up tickets for the 50/50 raffle?