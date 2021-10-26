Simcoe County residents can swap new waste carts for smaller sizes in the new year

The County of Simcoe voted in favour of allowing residents to swap out their new large waste carts for smaller ones if they choose, but not until the new year.

The County met virtually Tuesday to discuss the issue after residents and business owners voiced their complaints since the new carts were delivered.

The matter went to a vote, with 18 members supporting the switch and 12 opposed. Most of those who voted against the move backed an exchange program that wouldn't have started until next fall.

The County said there needed to be a vote because of the cost of hiring additional staff to roll out the new bins.

The vote comes ahead of Simcoe County's Nov. 1 switch to automated curbside waste pick up.

The program does not apply to residents of Barrie and Orillia.

Officials anticipate starting to take requests for downsized carts in mid-January with the delivery of smaller carts to homes in mid-February.

Staff said the exchanges could cost as much as $3.9 million next year to cover the costs of adding staff, equipment, vehicles, and systems to make it all happen.

Cart swap requests will be accepted until July 2022 free of charge, but a $50 delivery charge will apply after that.

The County anticipates five to 12 per cent of households will request to switch carts.

With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris