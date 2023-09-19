County Road 34 closed after vehicle crashes into pole
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam after a single-vehicle crash.
The road is closed between County Road 27 and County Road 29 after police say a vehicle hit a hydro pole.
No injuries were reported. ELK and Kingsville Fire are on scene.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
