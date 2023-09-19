iHeartRadio

County Road 34 closed after vehicle crashes into pole


Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP)

Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam after a single-vehicle crash.

The road is closed between County Road 27 and County Road 29 after police say a vehicle hit a hydro pole.

No injuries were reported. ELK and Kingsville Fire are on scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

