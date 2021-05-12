County Road 42 reopens in Belle River after collision

Essex County OPP, paramedics and fire crews were on the scene of a collision in Belle River Wednesday night.

Around 7:25 p.m. police were detouring traffic at County Road 42 and Belle River Road due to the crash.

Few details are known at this time, but photos to show a heavily damaged vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

County Road 42 was closed for several hours, but reopened Wednesday night.

CLEARED: County Rd 42 at County Rd 27 south of #Belleriver: the roadway has now REOPENED. ^nk