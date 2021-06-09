County Wide Active Transportation System launches safety pilot project

Enhanced safety features are in the works for the active transportation corridor along a section of County Road 2 in Lakeshore.

Workers are installing posts, rubber curbing, signage and paint to clearly separate the corridor lanes from the roadway as part of a pilot project.

“The CWATS (County Wide Active Transportation System) network is ever expanding and ever improving in response to active transportation best practices and feedback from residents,” said Diana Radulescu, active transportation coordinator for the County of Essex. “This pilot project is modeled after successful initiatives in other jurisdictions and designed to promote safety by more clearly separating vehicular and active transportation traffic.”

The hope is to provide a better experience for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists along a five kilometer stretch from East Pike Creek to County Road 22.

After completion of the multi-path last year, some residents voiced concerns vehicles were encroaching on the pathway.

The changes are temporary, and the county is encouraging online feedback on the effectiveness of the features.