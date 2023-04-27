County will fly Pride flag as Norwich, Ont. balks

While the township of Norwich, Ont. will not be flying the Progress flag for Pride Month in June, the broader county it sits in is taking the opposite stance.

Oxford County has affirmed it will fly the Progress flag, which includes the Pride flag in its design.

Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan said the flag sends a message to anyone in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community who feels marginalized.

“A flag can make them feel like they belong in our community. That’s a good policy decision. That’s good government to do that,” he told CTV News.

Ryan, who also serves as mayor of Zorra Township, declined to comment specifically on Norwich Township's new bylaw, which only permits government flags to fly.

It came into force following a meeting this week.

The president of Oxford County Pride warned a human rights complaint may be launched due to the original motion specifically targeting the Pride flag.

The original motion was modified during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ryan said Zorra Township has gone in the opposite direction of Norwich.

Until recently, it had a policy to fly only government flags. Ryan said it was primarily to avoid a long list of requests.

The bylaw has now been reworded to formally permit the Pride flag.

Ryan said the decision reflects an evolving society.

“The conversation has sort of changed from, ‘Will you fly the flag?' to 'Why don’t you fly that flag?’”

Ryan added he hopes in 30 years flying the Pride or Progress flag will not be necessary because “it will be a given everyone is included.”

When asked by CTV News if Oxford County would fly Pride or Progress flags outside county owned buildings in Norwich, Ryan stated he did not believe any of the structures have flag poles currently.