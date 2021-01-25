Police in Guelph arrested two people after a dispute between neighbours at a housing complex.

According to a news release, a man was working on his car outside when a neighbour started yelling at him and approached him while holding a screwdriver.

The victim wasn't injured, police said.

Officers arrived shortly after and tried to arrest the accused, who allegedly began resisting police. His spouse also got involved, police said, grabbing at the officers and interrupting the arrest.

As a result, police charged a 35-year-old Guelph man with assault with a weapon and obstruct with intent to resist arrest. Officers also charged a Guelph woman, 34, with obstructing police.

Both are due in a Guelph courtroom on May 4.