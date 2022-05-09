Couple arrested in Guelph for reportedly stealing SUV, having drugs, giving fake name
A couple is facing a number of charges after Guelph police reportedly caught them driving erratically in a SUV they stole.
Police say they were notified about the erratic driving in the area of Edinburgh Road and Southcreek Trail just before 2 a.m. Friday.
Officers found the SUV, spoke to those in it, and were given a fake name and date of birth by the passenger, according to officials.
Police reportedly determined the SUV had been stolen and placed the two under arrest, only later to find suspected cocaine and fentanyl inside the vehicle.
A 32-year-old London man and 37-year-old Guelph woman have been jointly charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of possessing controlled substances.
The male has also beencharged with obstructing police and breaching probation, while the woman has been charged with driving while suspended and breaching probation.
