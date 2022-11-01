Couple arrested on ferry leaving N.L. had 'large quantity' of stolen perfume: RCMP
Police say a man and woman arrested last week as the couple was about to leave Newfoundland aboard a ferry had a 'large quantity' of perfume that was allegedly stolen from pharmacies in the province.
Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP said in a news release today they obtained a warrant to search the suspects' rental vehicle and recovered various bottles of high-end perfumes.
Five thefts had been reported at Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Gander, N.L., and the St. John's metro area when an employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Stephenville confronted a man and woman acting suspiciously on Oct. 25 and asked them to leave the store.
The employee provided police a description of the vehicle they left in, and they were arrested that night on the ferry in Port aux Basques, N.L., before it sailed for Nova Scotia.
Cristines Bacelan, 29, and Elisabeta Cimpina, 24, both of Romania, are charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000.
The two were remanded into custody last week and are scheduled to appear in court in Gander on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.
