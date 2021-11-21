Couple attacked by dog in Campbell River, RCMP say

Police in Campbell River say a husband and wife were sent to hospital earlier this month after being attacked by their dog.

The incident occurred around noon on Nov. 12, according to a news release from Campbell River RCMP.

Officers were called to "a known residence" on Wavecrest Road in the Stories Beach neighbourhood after a man "emerged from the home covered in blood," police said.

When they arrived, officers found the 50-year-old resident outside. He told them his wife was inside and asked police to save her.

"Officers entered the home to find the 50-year-old female suffering from multiple large gashes, punctures, and blood loss caused by the family Staffordshire Bull Terrier," police said in their release.

Police administered first aid until paramedics arrived to take the couple to hospital, where the woman remained as of Friday, according to RCMP.

The dog was also injured - allegedly by the owner - and was taken from the home by animal control, police said.

"Incidents such as this are a grim reminder that police do not just exist as an investigative body, but also as the first responder to dangerous situations so that life-saving first aid can be rendered," said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre, in the release.

"All of our officers are certified first aid attendants, with some having experience and previous training that stretches well beyond the basics provided in standard courses," Tyre added. "Quick initial attendance by such officers can be the difference between life and death."