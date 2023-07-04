Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
According to provincial police, the duo were crossing the lake by Grape Island in an inflatable kayak on Saturday afternoon when they were stopped by the OPP Marine Unit patrolling the lake.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers charged the couple with operating a human-powered pleasure craft without a personal floatation device.
Before the Canada Day weekend, police urged residents and visitors to ensure their safety on the water by having the appropriate number of life vests available, whether on a boat, watercraft, or inflatable raft.
"Officers want to remind all waterway users that there is no one single cause that leads to drownings, but there are common contributors. Basic safety practices such as wearing a life-jacket or a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on a vessel or in the water can be the difference between enjoying the water or not," Orillia OPP noted.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.