It was a busy night for fire crews in northern Wellington County on Monday.

Fire forced a couple out of their home near Arthur, with the house considered a write-off.

Wellington North Fire Chief Chris Harrow said that flames were coming out of the second storey of the Kenilworth home when crews arrived just before 7 p.m.

Fire crews called in help from departments in Minto and Grand Valley.

No one was injured in the fire.

Harrow said that the cold and snow wreaked havoc on their efforts to put out the remaining hotspots.

The cause is still under investigation, but Harrow said crews believe it was accidental.