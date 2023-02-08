Couple faces multiple charges in connection to Wasaga Beach business break-ins

Provincial police arrested two people in connection with break-ins at a business in Wasaga Beach.

According to Huronia West OPP, the break-ins happened at a business on Marlwood Avenue one two occasions in October and November..

Police say surveillance footage from the two incidents showed the same two individuals "unlawfully on the premises" at the same business.

Officers arrested two Wasaga Beach residents, a man and a woman, ages 44 and 45.

The pair are charged with break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of mischief, motor vehicle theft, and break and enter with intent.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.