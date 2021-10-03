Couple found dead after ATV rollover on steep, dense terrain, say BC RCMP

A couple who went ATV-ing in B.C.’s back country have been found dead after a tragic accident, say BC RCMP.

The pair left their campsite on Friday morning at the Crump Recreational Site between the small Interior towns of Princeton and Summerland.

“They departed on their black Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction,” reads a statement from Penticton RCMP.

Eva and Glen Hamakawa, aged 56 and 67, were experienced at operating vehicles in the backcountry, say police, but alarm bells rang when they didn’t return by dinnertime on the same day.

Police worked closely with local search and rescue personnel and the RCMP Air Services out of Kelowna in hopes of finding them, and continued the search through the weekend.

But on Sunday morning they were found unresponsive.

“Penticton RCMP are no longer seeking the public’s assistance in locating an overdue couple that were traveling the backcountry of the Crump Recreational Site in their ATV,” reads a statement released Sunday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, they did not survive an apparent ATV rollover in dense and steep terrain,” it continues.

“We are very saddened by this loss and offer sincere condolences to their friends and family,” said Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck in the statement.

“The RCMP wishes to thank the search and rescue teams for their tireless and selfless work in locating the couple, as well as the public who offered a lot of support.”