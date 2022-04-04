Couple found dead near Brussels Ont. identified by OPP

Police have left the scene, but community members laid flowers around a wishing well at the home of Darwin Ducharme and Beverly Stevenson on Monday.

The Brussels, Ont. couple were found deceased at their home Wednesday afternoon and Darwin’s 18-year-old grandson, according to police, is now charged with second degree murder in relation to their deaths.

“Our investigators do not believe this to be a random attack. In fact, there is a family connection between the deceased and the accused. Our Huron County Crime Unit has now laid charges against 18-year-old, Jadin Ducharme,” says Huron County OPP Constable, Jamie Stanley.

Neighbours say the suspect lived with Darwin and Beverly off and on over the past few years.

What sparked the confrontation that led to their deaths is still being investigated. Police say they aren’t seeking any other suspects and are not willing to release a cause of death yet.Grief at the sudden and tragic loss is permeating throughout Huron County, specifically at Royal Homes in Wingham, where Darwin was an employee for 38 years, most recently as warehouse manager.

“There are a lot of people here that are related to Darwin and/or his wife. He’s well known in the community. It’s just a lot of discussion and a lot of trying to get our heads around how these bad things happen and come out of left field so unexpectedly. It’s such a tragic loss for all of us at Royal Homes,” says President, Pieter Venema.

Neighbours say Beverly was a nurse who had been working at a long term care home near Mitchell but had recently slowed down or retired completely in recent months.

Neighbours and co-workers say the couple were kind and compassionate and will be greatly missed.“He was working past 65 and so was I. We were planning this big retirement party we were going to have at some point. It’s really personally hurtful to see this devastation for his family. For all of us to feel this so close to home,” says Venema.

Police are still appealing for anyone that saw anything on Graham Street near the murder scene on Tuesday evening or Wednesday to come forward.

“We respond to these calls and it has a very large impact on our members and the entire community. Certainly our thoughts and concerns are with the deceased and their families in this matter,” says Stanley.

Jadin Ducharme, 18, is charged with two counts of second degree murder and with possession of property over $5,000. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 6 in Goderich.