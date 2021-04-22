Couple from Iroquois Falls wins $1M in Lotto 6/49 draw

Larry and Donna Porter of Iroquois Falls won $1 million in the March 17 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The couple, both retired, said they’re regular lottery players, with Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max being their favourite games.

“I went to the store to pick up a newspaper and used the ticket checker,” said Larry, while the pair was at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “When the screen said 'big winner,' I immediately thought it was broken and scanned it another four times and started counting the zeroes! I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me.”

He went home to share the big news with Donna after telling her a joke about a married couple that win the lottery.

“He showed me the slip and I was stunned," she said. "Like Larry, I was counting the zeroes … I always said I’d be happy with a million dollars and here we are!”

The couple plan to share their winning with family and complete some home renovations.

“This is a great opportunity to ensure our grandchildren can pursue the education they want,” the couple said.

The winning ticket was purchased at The New Myna Convenience and Apartments on Devonshire Avenue in Iroquois Falls.