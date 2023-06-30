Couple gets engaged at Edmonton Blink-182 concert
The Blink-182 concert at Rogers Place Thursday night was extra special for one particular couple.
During Always, Steven Heuring got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Shaylynn St. Jean.
"At first, I was like, 'What are you doing?' I thought he was joking but then he actually had the box, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" she recalled to CTV News Edmonton on Friday. "And then I just started crying, and everyone was like, 'Say yes!'
Heuring is a big Blink-182 fan. He had been planning the proposal for a couple of months and popped the big question two days before their anniversary.
"It all kind of came together," he said, but there was one thing he was worried about…
"I had to bring the ring through the metal detectors. I was a little nervous but it didn't set it off," Heuring told CTV News Edmonton.
The rest of the concert "was awesome," his fiance said.
"I cried the whole time."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.