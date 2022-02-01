Couple killed in B.C. windstorm remembered with scholarship for kids who want to play hockey

For more than two decades, a group of friends has been getting together weekly to play hockey. The gathering last weekend was different.

The group dropped the puck in a special game for a teammate who died suddenly, during a violent windstorm in West Vancouver.

Michael Sharp and his wife, Caroline, are being mourned by the local hockey community. The couple died when a tree came crashing down on their Horseshoe Bay home the day after New Year's.

Sharp, known affectionately as "Sharpie," was a former president of the West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association, and part of the group that has spent 25 years together on the ice.

He was a favourite on the team, and his absence was noted in the dressing room over the weekend. His death, long-time friend Perry Braun told CTV News, was "one of the most horrible things."

"It's still sinking in. I still can't believe what happened," Braun said.

"It's so sad, so sudden. It's so shocking. Mike and Caroline were a wonderful couple, and will be truly missed."

The latest game was an effort to recognize and celebrate the couple.

Those gathered said Sharpie was a great goaltender and a great friend.

"Salt of the earth person, wonderful guy. I feel for his son, Alex. He's lost two great parents," Wayne Feyer said.

Another friend, Jeff Celmainis, said Sharp would always make time for the people in his life.

"He would always stop dragging his bag and stick. He would stop and talk. He always had time. That will definitely be missed."

During the group's latest gathering, the game wasn't just a game. It was also the launch of the Caroline Helbig and Michael Sharp Memorial Fund.

Feyer said it's a way to honour Sharp's love of sports. Those who loved the couple said they'll maintain two scholarships as part of the fund, for as long as possible.

For Helbig, the scholarship will be in environmental stewardship. For Sharp, money raised will go to kids who want to play hockey.

Sharp, who was 69 when he died, is being remembered as a skilled goalie, who kept a close watch on the net and his friends.

"I don't think the community has any idea yet of what it's lost. Michael was one of those quiet heroes," Braun said.

The scholarships set up in the couple's names are being administered through the West Vancouver Foundation. The foundation says further memorial grants for those who share the couple's other passions will also be considered.