Couple killed in Central Saanich crash

Two people are dead following a crash in Central Saanich on Tuesday.

A section of West Saanich Road was closed to traffic in both directions following a crash in the 6300-block at around 4 p.m.

The BC Coroners Service says it was called to investigate two deaths at the scene near Ross Durrance Road.

A vehicle could be seen in the ditch along the roadway while officers photographed the scene near a roadside flower stand.

Central Saanich Police Chief Ian Lawson told CTV News it was an elderly couple who were killed in the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger died later, Lawson said.

Police continue to investigate the incident, including whether a medical event may have contributed to the crash.

“As we’re early in the process of trying to determine all of the facts I’m unable to provide any additional information at this time,” said Ryan Panton, a spokesperson for the coroner service, on Wednesday.