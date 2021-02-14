A couple living in a Kitchener, Ont. retirement home, who have been separated due to COVID-19, were reunited just in time for Valentine's Day.

Jack and Jean McColough have been inseparable ever since they met over 70 years ago, until they were both infected with COVID-19.

"Dad ended up with pneumonia so they had to take him to the hospital and then they took him to Freeport and they wouldn't bring him back because there was still an outbreak here," said Jack's daughter Donna Samson.

Jack and Jean usually live just steps away from each other in their individual rooms at Chartwell Westmount Retirement Residence.

Their usual visits throughout the day came to a halt over the last month, until Jack finally got cleared just in time to come back for Valentine's Day.

"Dad always said when he comes back he was going to sing Jeanie with the light brown hair," said Samson.

Jack delivered on the promise and caught Jean completely by surprise.

"I thought my lunch was here," said Jean. "Jack was sitting at the door and I thought thank goodness I'm sitting down, I think I would've fell down."

Even after being married for 69 years, Samson says her Dad has always had a knack for romance.

"He gives Mom everything she wants," she said.

Finally, the romantic reunion was sealed with a kiss.