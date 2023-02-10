Couple transforming century-old church into dream home

The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.

The couple sought out the church as a unique alternative to the overpriced housing market.

"Everybody was looking at homes that were a million and up, so we tried to find something that was less that we could put in more money and make it more to our liking," said Storgin about purchasing the church.

"We are here building our forever home," added Dos Santos.

The new owners are incorporating salvaged materials from the original church into their design.

"The wood that we took out and now is replaced with new joints and steel using that for some of the furniture, the dining room table, coffee table, it will be used for the front door, so we tried to keep as much as we could," explained Storgin.

Storgin and Dos Santos are aware of the significance of the church as a landmark in the small town and are striving to maintain its historical character.

"We wanted to maintain a lot of that look, especially being at a main corner of a town that is looking for a lot of growth in the coming years," said Storgin.

The unique custom home featuring a rooftop patio with a hot tub has taken compromise and imagination.

"What we purchased, where it came from to where it's going to be. For me seeing the whole construction process is very exciting," said Dos Santos.

Although the structure hasn't been used as a church in decades, the changes to the community staple have created a lot of chatter and questions in Everett.

"I'm not from a small town, so this is all new to me. A lot of people like to know what's going on and are very curious because they see a roof going off a building and steel structures going in," said Dos Santos.

The pair created a public Instagram account to help simmer the small-town rumour mills and offer a place residents can follow what's happening and ask questions directly.

"I think by sharing our journey and whatever we can - kind of controlling the narrative has really helped so that no one is really assuming what's going to happen. We're willing to share," explained Storgin.

The couple hopes to have the church's renovation completed by the summer's end.