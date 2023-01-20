Couple wins lottery for 3rd time in one year
Ilona and Eric Tomberg of Aurora are definitely lucky when it comes to playing the lottery. The couple is celebrating winning for the third time in the past year.
"We won $10,000 twice last year," shared Eric.
The married couple has been taking their chances with the lottery since the 1970s and finally struck it big, winning the jackpot of $131,341.40 with the Poker Lotto All-In game.
"This is our biggest win," Eric added.
They also won an additional $5,000 on the instant portion of the Poker Lotto play, bringing the total winnings to $136,341.40.
"We still couldn't believe it a week after it happened," said Eric. "I'm still in disbelief."
"It feels great now that we have this cheque in front of us," Ilona added.
They plan to spend money on home renovations and share some with their children.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Metro on Yonge Street in Newmarket.
Poker Lotto players can opt for the All-In option for an additional $1 to take a chance on instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won.
