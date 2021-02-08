Campbell River RCMP are crediting community members with helping rescue a man from a cabin fire on Saturday evening.

The fire erupted at a cabin on Salmon Point Road around 8:30 p.m. Police say that once the fire started, a neighbour and a guest of a nearby bed and breakfast rushed to help whoever was inside.

The pair managed to pull the sole resident, a man in his 40s, out of a back window of the cabin before the fire consumed the building.

The man was later taken to hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, the cabin was "completely gutted," according to RCMP.

"The assessment by Oyster River Fire and RCMP determined that the cause of the blaze had likely been a chimney fire," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP in a release Monday.

"Unfortunately, these events do happen and in this case the resident of the cabin was extremely fortunate to have two people willing to risk their lives to save him," he said. "I would like to thank these men for their courageous effort and, as always, the volunteer firefighters from Oyster River who put their lives on hold to serve their community with professionalism."