Court appearance for man accused of killing four members of London, Ont. Muslim family

The man accused of killing four members of the Afzaal family and injuring another made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning in London.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in an incident police have said constitutes a terror attack.

In June, a pickup truck left Hyde Park Road in west London and struck Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, his 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and his mother Talat Afzaal, 74. The family’s nine-year-old son was injured but survived.

The police investigation into the incident is continuing. This past weekend a section of Hyde Park Road was closed off to traffic while officers searched for forensic evidence.

Veltman was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 6.