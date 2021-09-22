Court appearance for man accused of killing four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
The man accused of killing four members of the Afzaal family and injuring another made a brief court appearance Wednesday morning in London.
Nathaniel Veltman, 20, appeared wearing an orange jumpsuit via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in an incident police have said constitutes a terror attack.
In June, a pickup truck left Hyde Park Road in west London and struck Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, his 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and his mother Talat Afzaal, 74. The family’s nine-year-old son was injured but survived.
The police investigation into the incident is continuing. This past weekend a section of Hyde Park Road was closed off to traffic while officers searched for forensic evidence.
Veltman was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 6.
