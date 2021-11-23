Court challenge to Manitoba PC leadership race moved up to Dec. 10
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A court challenge to the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba’s leadership race will be heard nearly two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.
Dave Hill, the lawyer for Shelly Glover, confirmed to CTV News that the court challenge, originally scheduled for Dec. 23, will now be heard on Dec. 10.
Glover is challenging the results of the leadership race, which was won by Heather Stefanson, who was sworn in as Manitoba’s premier three days later.
Stefanson won the leadership race by 363 votes.
Glover claims there were “substantial irregularities” with the PC Party vote count. The claims have not been proven in court.
-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.
