Court clears way for Samoa to get its first woman leader Samoa appeared set to get its first woman leader after the nation's top court on Monday reinstated the results of a knife-edge election last month. Dry Alberta weather felt in low Sask. water levels A dry summer and fall in Alberta last year means less early moisture coming from the foothills into Saskatchewan, Water Security Agency spokesperson Patrick Doyle says. Teenagers found guilty in death of Surrey, B.C., man stabbed 42 times in 26 seconds A judge has found two teens guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Delphin Paul Prestbakmo in August 2019. Victim of northern Ont. marine fatality on Frederick House River identified Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in a tragic incident involving a capsized canoe in Connaught, northeast of Timmins, on Friday.