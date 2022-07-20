Court date to argue Region of Waterloo's encampment eviction order set for November
The legal case for evicting residents at the Victoria Street and Weber Street encampment in Kitchener has begun.
Representatives for the Region of Waterloo,along with Waterloo Region Community Legal Services who is representing ten residents at the encampment, were in court Wednesday morning, where the judge set the process and procedures in place for the eviction application.
The date for arguing the application was set for Nov. 7 and 8, even though the region had previously said construction for the new transit hub at the site was scheduled for the fall.
The court is asking interveners or people wanting to participate in the process to submit their applications to the court by Aug. 31.
Last week, the region filed an eviction notice order through the courts and asked the judge to approve the removal of the residents and their belongings from the encampment.
The region initially told people living at the location that they had to be out by June 30.
-
Science North names new CEOAshley Larose is the new CEO of Science North, the science centre announced Wednesday.
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-oldCOVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.
-
Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting WednesdayA government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data. Watch Hinshaw's announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.
-
Tree falls near children's playground in Langford parkFor the second time in about a month, a tree has fallen in Goldstream Provincial Park, close to where people were standing.
-
20% of calls to B.C.'s overloaded 911 dispatchers believed to be accidental, pocket dialsA fifth of the calls made to B.C.'s 911 dispatchers are believed to be accidental, putting further strain on an already over-burdened system, the agency that runs the call centres says.
-
Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay moreOwners of property they don't rent out or live in are about to pay more for residences in six parts of British Columbia.
-
'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's Lego love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquartersAn Edmonton couple spent their first date building Lego together. Now they're married and working as designers at the toy company's Denmark headquarters.
-